 Dulquer Salmaan Is Practicing Hard For His Next Movie; The Dedication Wins The Hearts Of All!

Dulquer Salmaan Is Practicing Hard For His Next Movie; The Dedication Wins The Hearts Of All!

    Dulquer Salmaan is indeed one of the most busy young actors around with the actor having some exciting projects in various languages. As you all know, he has already made a mark in Bollywood with his performance in the movie Karwaan and now is all set for his next venture in Bollywood, which is the upcoming movie, The Zoya Factor.

    It was earlier revealed that the film will be based on the book of the same name and Dulquer Salmaan will be playing the role of the captain of the Indian cricket team. Dulquer Salmaan, who is indeed one of the most dedicated young actors around is practicing hard for the perfection of the character.

    Some of the stills have been doing the rounds on social media, in which Dulquer Salmaan could be taking batting practice in the nets. According to the reports, Vinod Raghavan, who is a cricket player and coach has been training Dulquer Salmaan. Popular film-maker Saji Surendran had also joined the practice sessions and the director took to his Facebook page to share a few stills.

    Take a look at the Facebook post of Saji Surendran..

    Well, the commitment and hard work of Dulquer Salmaan deserves appreciation and it is sure that he will come up with a sensational performance. The Zoya Factor is being directed by Abhishek Sharma.

