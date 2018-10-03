 »   »   »  Dulquer Salmaan To Join Hands With This Big Team For An Upcoming Malayalam Movie!

Well, it has been close to a year since Dulquer Salmaan's previous Malayalam film released. Meanwhile, the much loved young star of Malayalam cinema has went on to etch a place for his own in the Telugu and Hindi film industries. His next Malayalam movie will be Oru Yamandan Premakatha, directed by debut film-maker BC Noufel and scripted by Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Bibin George team.

Reports were doing the rounds that Dulquer Salmaan might be seen playing the lead role in the next directorial venture of Mahesh Narayanan as well. Now, it seems like all those reports were true and one of the recent pictures that surfaced on social media suggest the same.

Most recently, popular music director Gopi Sunder took to his official Facebook page to send out a selfie featuring himself, director Mahesh Narayanan and cinematographer Sanu John Varghese. The photo has the caption "Sanu, Alex , mahesh narayanan DQ project discussion ".

Interestingly, director Mahesh Narayanan, Sanu Varghese and Gopi Sunder had previously teamed up for the movie Take Off, which had hit the theatres in the year 2017.

Well, nothing much has been revealed about this much awaited movie. It seems like this will be Dulquer Salmaan's next Malayalam movie after Oru Yamandan Premakatha. Meanwhile, the actor' next big release is expected to be the Tamil movie Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal.