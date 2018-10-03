English
 »   »   »  Dulquer Salmaan To Join Hands With This Big Team For An Upcoming Malayalam Movie!

Dulquer Salmaan To Join Hands With This Big Team For An Upcoming Malayalam Movie!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Well, it has been close to a year since Dulquer Salmaan's previous Malayalam film released. Meanwhile, the much loved young star of Malayalam cinema has went on to etch a place for his own in the Telugu and Hindi film industries. His next Malayalam movie will be Oru Yamandan Premakatha, directed by debut film-maker BC Noufel and scripted by Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Bibin George team.

    Reports were doing the rounds that Dulquer Salmaan might be seen playing the lead role in the next directorial venture of Mahesh Narayanan as well. Now, it seems like all those reports were true and one of the recent pictures that surfaced on social media suggest the same.

    Dulquer Salmaan To Join Hands With This Big Team For An Upcoming Malayalam Movie!

    Most recently, popular music director Gopi Sunder took to his official Facebook page to send out a selfie featuring himself, director Mahesh Narayanan and cinematographer Sanu John Varghese. The photo has the caption "Sanu, Alex , mahesh narayanan DQ project discussion ".

    Interestingly, director Mahesh Narayanan, Sanu Varghese and Gopi Sunder had previously teamed up for the movie Take Off, which had hit the theatres in the year 2017.
    Well, nothing much has been revealed about this much awaited movie. It seems like this will be Dulquer Salmaan's next Malayalam movie after Oru Yamandan Premakatha. Meanwhile, the actor' next big release is expected to be the Tamil movie Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal.

    Read more about: dulquer salmaan
    Story first published: Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 22:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 3, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue