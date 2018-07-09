 »   »   »  Dulquer Salmaan Joins The Sets Of His Next Malayalam Movie!

Here is a big news for all the fans and followers of Dulquer Salmaan, who have been eager to know about his next film in Malayalam. After a short gap, Dulquer Salmaan, the young superstar of Malayalam cinema is back to Mollywood and the actor has joined the sets of his next big movie in Malayalam.

Earlier, it was reported that Dulquer Salmaan's next Malayalam movie will be an upcoming film, scripted by Vishnu Unnikrishnan-Bibin George team and directed by debut film-maker BC Noufal. The movie has been titled as Oru Yamandan Premakatha and the shoot of the film commenced in the last week.

Recently, Dulquer Salmaan took to his Facebook page to send out a note regarding the actor joining the sets of the movie. The young actor also posted a photo featuring the major crew members of the movie. The Facebook post is read as "Back where I began ! Started my new Malayalam film with this wonderful team ! Love to Vishnu-Bibin, Noufal Ikka , Anto Chettan, Salim ikka, Sukuettan Alex and the entire team of Oru Yamandan Premakadha !

Reportedly, Oru Yamandan Premakatha is a film in the lines of an entertainer. Interestingly, this is the first Malayalam film of Dulquer Salmaan in the year 2018. Certain unconfirmed reports have been doing the rounds that Dulquer Salmaan might be seen in the role of a painter in this upcoming movie. According to the reports, Oru Yamandan Premakatha also features actors like Ramesh Pisharody, Soubin Shahir, Dharmajan, Salim Kumar etc., in important roles.