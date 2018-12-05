 »   »   »  Dulquer Salmaan and Kalyani Priyadarshan To Team Up For This Tamil Movie?

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Dulquer Salmaan has a long list of promising projects in his kitty. He is one such Malayalam actor who has some exciting and big projects in Bollywood and Kollywood as well. Dulquer Salmaan's next big release in Tamil is expected to be Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, which has been directed by Desingh Periyasamy. Earlier, in the month of June 2018, Dulquer Salmaan had made an announcement regarding yet another venture in Tamil, which has been titled as Vaan. The Pooja ceremony of the film has already been held. Now, a few updates regarding Vaan has surfaced in the online circuits. Read on to know more about the same here.
Kalyani Priyadarshan In Vaan?
Various reports have been doing the rounds that actress Kalyani Priyadarshan has been roped in to play the role of the leading lady in the movie. If it happens, it would be for the first time that Dulquer Salmaan and Kalyani Priyadarshan will be teaming up for a film.
Kalyani Priyadarshan's Debut In Tamil
The reports suggest that the film would mark the Kollywood debut of Kalyani Priyadarshan. She made her acting debut as with the Telugu movie Hello, which had hit the theatres in 2017. Meanwhile, Kalyani Priyadarshan will be making her debut in Mollywood with the movie Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham.
Three Leading Ladies
At the same time, the reports doing the rounds also suggest that the film will have three leading ladies in it. Popular actress Kriti Kharbandha has been roped in for one among the roles whereas the makers are yet to finalise the third heroine.
More about Vaan!
Vaan will be directed by Ra karthik. George C Williams will be the cinematographer of the movie. While releasing the title as the first look poster of the movie, Dulquer Salmaan had expressed his excitement over the project. He wrote "It's a lovely film and something I'm very excited about". Well, let us wait for more updates regarding Dulquer Salmaan's role and the genre of the movie.
