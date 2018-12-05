 »   »   »  Dulquer Salmaan and Kalyani Priyadarshan To Team Up For This Tamil Movie?

Kalyani Priyadarshan In Vaan?

Various reports have been doing the rounds that actress Kalyani Priyadarshan has been roped in to play the role of the leading lady in the movie. If it happens, it would be for the first time that Dulquer Salmaan and Kalyani Priyadarshan will be teaming up for a film.

Kalyani Priyadarshan's Debut In Tamil

The reports suggest that the film would mark the Kollywood debut of Kalyani Priyadarshan. She made her acting debut as with the Telugu movie Hello, which had hit the theatres in 2017. Meanwhile, Kalyani Priyadarshan will be making her debut in Mollywood with the movie Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham.

Three Leading Ladies

At the same time, the reports doing the rounds also suggest that the film will have three leading ladies in it. Popular actress Kriti Kharbandha has been roped in for one among the roles whereas the makers are yet to finalise the third heroine.

More about Vaan!

Vaan will be directed by Ra karthik. George C Williams will be the cinematographer of the movie. While releasing the title as the first look poster of the movie, Dulquer Salmaan had expressed his excitement over the project. He wrote "It's a lovely film and something I'm very excited about". Well, let us wait for more updates regarding Dulquer Salmaan's role and the genre of the movie.