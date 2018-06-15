 »   »   »  Dulquer Salmaan Makes An Announcement Regarding His Upcoming Movie!

Related Articles
Dulquer Salmaan is undoubtedly one among the busiest actors of the Malayalam film industry, with the actor having expanded his wings to other territories as well, including Tamil, Telugu and the Hindi film industries. The actor, whose next release is expected to be the Bollywood movie Karwaan, has some other big and promising projects as well.
Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan is busy with the works of his upcoming Tamil movie Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, directed by debut film-maker Desingh Periyasamy. Now, Dulquer Salmaan himself has come with an update regarding one of the upcoming movies of the actor, which again will be in Tamil. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same.
Tamil Movie With Ra Karthik
Earlier, it was announced that Dulquer Salmaan will be doing yet another Tamil movie after Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. This upcoming film, to be directed by young film-maker Ra Karthik, is touted to be a travel based movie.
Title Of The Movie
Now, on the special day of Eid, Dulquer Salmaan has come up with an announcement regarding the title of the movie. Reportedly, the film has been titled as Vaan and the first look poster of the film has also been released by the actor.
Dulquer Salmaan's Facebook Post...
Dulquer Salmaan has sent out a note along with the poster expressing his hope and excitement about the movie. The complete Facebook post read as "And as an eid special would love to share with you this special first look poster for a special film I'm going to start this year. Directed by Ra Karthik and produced by J Selvakumar under the banner Kenanya Films the movie will be shot by my close friend George C Williams ! It's a lovely film and something I'm very excited about ☺☺👏🏻👏🏻 ! Once again Eid Mubarak everyone!"
#Vaan - (sic)
Next Movie In Malayalam
Well, the wait is on for the actor's next movie in Malayalam. Earlier, it was reported that Dulquer Salmaan's next film in Malayalam will be scripted by popular writer-duo Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Bibin George. This upcoming film will be directed by debut film-maker BC Noufel.
