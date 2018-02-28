 »   »   » Which Is Dulquer Salmaan's Next After Kannum Kannum Kollai Adithal?

The Zoya Factor

According to certain reports that have been doing the rounds, Dulquer Salmaan will join the works of the upcoming Bollywood movie The Zoya Factor, which will feature Sonam Kapoor in the lead role, after completing Kannum Kannum Kollai Adithal. The official announcement regarding Dulquer Salmaan's association with the project is yet to be made.



To Play A Cricketer?

The Zoya Factor will be based on a novel of the same name written by Anuja Chauhan. The story surrounds around a girl who turns out to be the lucky mascot of the Indian cricket team. Reports have been doing the rounds that Dulquer Salmaan might be seen playing the role of a cricketer in the film.



More About Kannum Kannum Kollai Adithal...

Dulquer Salmaan had joined the new schedule of Kannum Kannum Kollai Adithal by the end of January. If reports are to be believed, the shoot of the movie, which is the 25th movie of Dulquer Salmaan, will only finish by the month of April. On Valentine's Day, the makers had released the first look poster of the movie



Karwaan's Release..

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan's debut Bollywood venture is set for a release. Titled as Karwaan, the film features Dulquer Salmaan, Irrfan Khan and Mithila Pakar in the lead roles. Reportedly, the makers are planning to release Karwaan on June 1, 2017.

