 »   »   »  Dulquer Salmaan Openly States His Love For Nayanthara!

Nayanthara is an actress who could rightly be labelled as the Lady Superstar of the South Indian cinema with the actress having a strong fan base in all the South Indian states. On the other hand, Dulquer Salmaan, the young sensation of Malayalam cinema has carved a place for his own in Telugu and Tamil industries as well and is all set to conquer newer heights.

Dulquer Salmaan and Nayanthara haven't shared the screen space in films and these charming actors had come together on stage in the recently held Vijay TV Awards.

Interestingly, it was Dulquer Salmaan who handed over an award to Nayanthara. Reportedly, Nayanthara had won two awards, for the Best Actress and Best Popular Actress, for her exceptional performance in the film Aramm.

On stage, Dulquer Salmaan spoke about his admiration for Nayanthara and the young actor added that Nayanthara is the favourite actress of many, including him. Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan was asked about a favourite dialogue from the movies of Nayanthara and the actor went on to say one of the dialogues said by Jai, in the film Raja Rani, which featured Nayanthara as the leading lady.

After saying the dialogue he continued to say, "I love you, Nayanthara. I always loved your work and been a great fan of yours for a long time".