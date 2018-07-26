English
 Dulquer Salmaan Opens Up On Why He Wasn't Given The Last Name Mammootty!

Dulquer Salmaan Opens Up On Why He Wasn't Given The Last Name Mammootty!

    Dulquer Salmaan, the young superstar of Malayalam cinema, is undoubtedly one of the most respected and followed young celebrities of the film industry. It has been 6 years since he entered the film industry and there has been a constant upward spike in his career graph, with the actor conquering newer territories along with the passage of time.

    Dulquer Salmaan, who is the son of Mollywood's own Megastar Mammootty, has etched a place for himself with sheer hardwork and dedication. In fact, Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan form one of the ideal father-son duos of the Malayalam film industry and they are like role models to many. It was in a recent interview with Anupama Chopra that Dulquer Salmaan revealed the reason why he wasn't given the last name Mammootty. Keep reading to know more about the same.

    Dulquer Salmaan About His Name

    When asked about the reason on why Dulquer Salmaan didn't have the last name Mammootty, the young actor opened up that his father didn't want his kids to be singled out in the school and even by reading the name, he really didn't want his kids' identity to strike.

    Says His Father Is Not Into The Promotion Of His Movies

    Dulquer Salmaan also opened up that even now his father has never opened up on promoting his movies and treats it like they are two different actors. On a lighter note, Dulquer Salmaan also added that during any interview even if somebody asks his father about Dulquer Salmaan, he would say, "I Ddon't speak about other actors". - (sic)

    About Carving A Place For Himself

    Dulquer Salmaan also pointed out that such an approach definitely helped him a lot in the fact that he has carved a place for himself in the industry and is an identity of his own.

    With Karwaan, He Is Stepping Into Bollywood

    Rightly, the actor has etched a place of his own in each and every film industry that he has been a part with so far. With Karwaan, the young superstar is set to step into Bollywood and he is expected to make it big out there as well.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 26, 2018, 13:04 [IST]
