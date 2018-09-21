English
Dulquer Salmaan Pens A Note About One Of The Most Special Roles & Films Of His Career So Far!

    It has been one year since one among the most appreciated Malayalam movies of the recent times got released. Yes, we are talking about the film Parava, which marked the directorial debut of actor Soubin Shahir. Mollywood's heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan was also a part of this movie by playing a special role in the film. His portrayal of the character Imraan in the film did win him a lot of praises from various quarters.

    Dulquer Salmaan Pens A Note About One Of The Most Special Roles & Films Of His Career So Far!

    In fact, Imraan still ranks among the best characters portrayed by Dulquer Salmaan so far. Within a short span of time, Dulquer Salmaan with his immaculate screen presence, performance and the ability to transform into a character, made an ever-lasting presence in the minds of the audiences.

    Yes, the role of Imraan and the movie Parava are indeed special ones for Dulquer Salmaan as well. Even before the release of the movie, Dulquer Salmaan had shared his thrill & excitement about being a part of a movie like Parava.

    Now, on the first anniversary of Parava's release, Dulquer Salmaan took to his Facebook page to pen down a few words about one of the most special roles and films of his career. His Facebook post read as, "One of the most special roles and films of my career ! #Parava will forever more be one of the greatest films of our times. Only love to my dearest saubi and the most wonderful Anwarkka my brother Littil and all the amazing cast and crew of the film ! Love and prayers always to each of you!" - (sic)

    Along with the message, the actor has also posted a few stills in connection with Parava. Take a look at the complete Facebook post of Dulquer Salmaan's regarding the same.

    Story first published: Friday, September 21, 2018, 10:49 [IST]
