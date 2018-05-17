 »   »   » Are Dulquer Salmaan & Ram Charan Teaming Up For A Film? Here's The Truth!

Related Articles
Dulquer Salmaan is definitely having a great time with his most recent film Mahanati, enjoying a big success both critically and commercially. The much loved star of Mollywood has now etched a place for his own in the Telugu film industry as well.
It is a fact that the upcoming few movies of Dulquer Salmaan are in Tamil and Hindi. Meanwhile, upon the success of Mahanati, a lot of rumours have fuelled regarding the next projects of Dulquer Salmaan and certain reports had also suggested that the young actor is all set to team up with another big young superstar of Tollywood cinema. Read on to know more about the same..
The Big Movie?
Well, the reports that were doing the rounds that Dulquer Salmaan will be teaming up with none other than Ram Charan in an upcoming film, which will be in the lines of a mass entertainer. Reports had suggested that the film will be directed by KS Ravichandran and will be a Tamil-Telugu bilingual.
But, What Is The Truth?
The audiences were eager to know more about the film. But now, it seems like all those were mere rumours. According to a latest report by Times Of India, sources close to Dulquer Salmaan has confirmed that no such discussions have been held and have tagged it as a fake news.
Dulquer Salmaan and Ram Charan
Well, this news should leave all those who were eager to see a film from the combo a bit disappointed. Dulquer Salmaan and Ram Charan, are two big stars of Mollywood and Tollywood respectively and a film featuring both of them will be in the wish list of all who are following Mollywood and Tollywood. Let us hope that such a film will happen some time or the other and if it happens, the movie is sure to break some big records.
Mahanati Factor
The mileage that Mahanati's success has given to Dulquer Salmaan's popularity in Tollywood is definitely huge. Well, one shouldn't be surprised if the much loved star of Mollywood goes on to create the same fan base in the Telugu film industry as well.
