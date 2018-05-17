 »   »   » Are Dulquer Salmaan & Ram Charan Teaming Up For A Film? Here's The Truth!

The Big Movie?

Well, the reports that were doing the rounds that Dulquer Salmaan will be teaming up with none other than Ram Charan in an upcoming film, which will be in the lines of a mass entertainer. Reports had suggested that the film will be directed by KS Ravichandran and will be a Tamil-Telugu bilingual.

But, What Is The Truth?

The audiences were eager to know more about the film. But now, it seems like all those were mere rumours. According to a latest report by Times Of India, sources close to Dulquer Salmaan has confirmed that no such discussions have been held and have tagged it as a fake news.

Dulquer Salmaan and Ram Charan

Well, this news should leave all those who were eager to see a film from the combo a bit disappointed. Dulquer Salmaan and Ram Charan, are two big stars of Mollywood and Tollywood respectively and a film featuring both of them will be in the wish list of all who are following Mollywood and Tollywood. Let us hope that such a film will happen some time or the other and if it happens, the movie is sure to break some big records.

Mahanati Factor

The mileage that Mahanati's success has given to Dulquer Salmaan's popularity in Tollywood is definitely huge. Well, one shouldn't be surprised if the much loved star of Mollywood goes on to create the same fan base in the Telugu film industry as well.