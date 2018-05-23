 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan Receives The Asianet Film Award From Kamal Haasan!

Praises have been pouring in for Dulquer Salmaan, who has made a big impact with his performance in the most recent release, Mahanati, which is also the actor's first release of the year 2018. The actor has portrayed the role of Gemini Ganesan in this film, which is a biopic of yesteryear actress Savitri.

Well, the year 2017 was also indeed a spectacular one for the actor and the star in him and Dulquer Salmaan continues to bag awards for the same. Most recently, he was adjudged as the Golden Star at the 20th edition of the Asianet film Awards.

Kamal Haasan was also present for the big function and it was the Ulaganayakan, who handed over the trophy to Dulquer Salmaan. The young actor took to his official Facebook page to share his experience at the Asianet Film Awards and also thanked for the big opportunity to receive the award from Kamal Haasan. He has also shared a few stills from the function.

Take a look at the Facebook post of Dulquer Salmaan...

Dulquer Salmaan definitely grabbed all the eyeballs with his presence. The actor chose to wear a blue coloured suit and needless to say, he looked dapper.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan will be next seen in the upcoming Bollywood movie, Karwaan. The film, which marks the big debut of the actor in Bollywood, is scheduled to grace the big screens on August 10, 2018.