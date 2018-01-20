 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan RecollectsThe Unforgettable Experience Of This Movie!

Dulquer Salmaan’s Message..

On the first anniversary of Jomonte Suviseshangal, Dulquer Salmaan took to Facebook to send out a message describing how special the film is for him. He thanked the entire team of Jomonte Suviseshangal for an unforgettable shooting experience.

More About Jomonte Suviseshangal..

Jomonte Suviseshangal, directed by Sathyan Anthikkad and written by Iqbal Kuttippuram narrated the doting tale of a father and son. Dulquer Salmaan and Mukesh teamed for the first time through this film and their chemistry was much appreciated.

Dulquer Salmaan's Performance..

Critics and the audiences unanimously praised Dulquer Salmaan's performance in the film. The way in which he handled the emotional sequences, with a matured and controlled performance was well-appreciated. Especially, the family audiences loved the way in which he portrayed the character of Jomon.

First Big Hit Of 2017..

As mentioned above Jomonte Suviseshangal was the first major release of the year 2017 and the movie went on to emerge as the first major hit of the year, as well. Family audiences whole-heartedly accepted and the movie and if reports are to be believed, the film fetched approximately 30 Crores at the worldwide box office.