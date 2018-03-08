 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan Releases The First Look Poster Of Theevandi!

Theevandi, is one among the many movies that Tovino Thomas has in the pipeline. The film will also pave way for the entry of yet another young film-maker in the form of Fellini TP.

Earlier, the makers of Theevandi had come up with a motion poster of the movie. Now, the first look poster of Theevandi has been revealed and none other than Dulquer Salmaan presented the first look of Theevandi.



Dulquer Salmaan took to his official Facebook page to release the poster of Theevandi. He also did send out a note wishing the entire team all the very best. Dulquer Salmaan's Facebook post was read as.



'Fellini, obviously named so because his parents must have felt he'll grow upto become a big director, worked with me on Second Show. I present to you the first look of his debut film Theevandi starring close friend of mine Tovino and Samyukhta Menon. All the best team #Theevandi'



The first look poster of Theevandi features all the prominent actors of the film in it. Apart from Tovino Thomad and newcomer Samyuktha Menon, Theevandi also features Suraj Venjaramoodu, Shammi Thilakan, Sudheesh, Syrabhi Lakshmi, Saiju Kurup etc., in important roles. Reportedly, the film will be a political satire narrates the story of a chain smoker. Theevandi has been produced under the banner August Cinema. The film has its script penned by Vini Viswa Lal.

