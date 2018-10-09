India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Dulquer Salmaan Reveals The Surprise As He Unveils The Trailer Of This Promising Malayalam Movie!

    Earlier, Dulquer Salmaan took to his Facebook page to send out a message, which had left the audiences guessing. The actor informed that a trailer of the movie is on its way and it was also mentioned that it is not the trailer of his next movie. He had also asked the audiences to guess the name of the particular movie.

    Dulquer Salmaan took to his official Facebook page to release the trailer of one of the promising upcoming Malayalam movies. Read on to know more.

    Well, the comment box of this particular post was filled with various guesses and some of the guesses turned out to be true as Dulquer Salmaan unlocked the big surprise at 6PM, yesterday (October 8, 2018). The actor, took to his official Facebook page to launch the trailer of the upcoming Malayalam movie French Viplavam, starring his good friend Sunny Wayne in the lead role.

    French Viplavam's trailer is indeed a promising one and the well-cut trailer indicates that something special is in the offing. The story of the movie is seemingly set in the mid 1990s in a village and going by the trailer, one can definitely expect a fine entertainer with good comedies.

    Take a look at the trailer as well as the Facebook post of Dulquer Salmaan..

    Apart from Sunny Wayne, French Vilpavam also features actor-director Lal in an important role. The movie also features other youngsters and prominent actors in important roles. The movie, which has been directed by debut film-maker Maju has been slated for a release on October 26, 2018.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 9, 2018, 8:16 [IST]
