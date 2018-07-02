 »   »   »  Dulquer Salmaan Roped In For This Acclaimed Director's Next Movie?

Related Articles
We are all waiting with bated breath for Dulquer Salmaan's next film in Malayalam. As you all know, the actor is busy with the works of his upcoming films in other languages and it is indeed a moment of pride for all the Malayalam film audiences to see their young superstar conquering other territories as well. At the same time, Dulquer Salmaan has some promising projects in Malayalam as well. Now, certain reports have been doing the rounds regarding one such project of the actor and it suggests that he would be teaming up with one of the highly acclaimed directors. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same.
Dulquer Salmaan In Mahesh Narayanan's Next Movie?
According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, Dulquer Salmaan will be seen playing the lead role in editor-turned-director Mahesh Narayanan's next directorial venture. The reports also suggest that the film will go on floors this year itself. An official confirmation regarding the same is being awaited.
Mahesh Narayanan's Directorial Debut
As you all know, the highly acclaimed film Take Off marked the directorial debut of Mahesh Narayanan, and the film emerged as a big commercial success as well. It has been ranked as one of the most appreciated movies of the recent times. Moreover, Mahesh Narayanan too bagged a lot of praises for his making pattern in Take Off. Hence, the reports regarding his next project with Dulquer Salmaan has definitely left the audiences excited.
Dulquer Salmaan's Upcoming Project In Malayalam
Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan's next movie in Malayalam film will be an upcoming entertainer, which will be directed by debut film-maker BC Noufal. The film will be scripted by Vishnu Unnikrishnan - Bibin George team. The shoot of the film is expected to commence in the month of July. Unconfirmed reports suggest that the makers are planning to release the film this year itself.
Other Projects
If reports are to be believed, Dulquer Salmaan has completed the shoot of his portions for Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. He has other big projects like The Zoya Factor, Tamil movie Vaan etc., also in his kitty. His next major release of the year will be the Hindi movie Karwaan.
