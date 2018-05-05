 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan’s Adorable Birthday Wishes To His Daughter Is A Must Read!

It has been one year since Dulquer Salmaan turned a father. The young superstar is a doting father and many a times, we have seen how caring he is as a father. The little princess Maryam Ameerah Salmaan, the daughter of Dulquer Salmaan and Amaal Sufiya, is celebrating her birthday today and her father has made it a point to make it a special one of her. (May 05).

Dulquer Salmaan took to his official Facebook page to send out an adorable wish to his daughter and it is a must read. The Facebook post of Dulquer Salmaan was read as "Wishing the love of our lives the happiest first birthday ! Can't believe you are already one ! You're our biggest blessing and you're already this huge personality and you fill up our lives and homes with only love and joy. Happy birthday Maryam babyyyy 😘 😘 ❤ ❤ ❤ . - (SIC)

Along with the message, Dulquer Salmaan has also shared a cute little picture of Maryam, in which the little prince could be seen along with Dulquer Salmaan and wife.

Interestingly, it was on the same day in 2017 that Dulquer Salmaan starrer Comrade In America, directed by Amal Neerad had hit the theatres. The film did go on to emerge as one of the super success at the box office.