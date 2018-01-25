 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan's Best Wishes For Pranav Mohanlal Is The Best Thing On Internet Today!

Dulquer Salmaan's Message

Dulquer Salmaan took to Facebook today, to send out his best wishes to Pranav Mohanlal for the special day. This message, which is filled with lots of love and care is definitely the best thing on internet today. Dulquer Salmaan has even stated that he believes that Pranav is born to be a superstar.

About Pranav Mohanlal's Entry To Films..

In fact, Dulquer Salmaan had shared the first motion poster of Aadhi through his official Facebook page. Interestingly, in an interview, Dulquer Salmaan had also stated that he is also waiting to see him on the big screen.

Mammootty's Message..

Importantly, Pranav Mohanlal along with Mohanlal and Suchitra had visited Mammootty's house a week ago to seek the blessings and the best wishes of the Megastar. Mammootty took to Facebook to share a photo taken during the occasion and did send out his best wishes for Pranav Mohanlal and Aadhi in the most special way.

Best Wishes For Aadhi & Pranav Mohanlal..

Meanwhile best wishes are pouring in for Aadhi and Pranav Mohanlal. Popular writer and film-maker B Unnikrishnan, actor Hareesh Peradi etc., took to Facebook to wish the young actor all the very best.