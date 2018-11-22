English
Dulquer Salmaan's Character's Name From Oru Yamandan Premakadha Revealed!

By
    The Malayalam film audiences are eager to watch Dulquer Salmaan's next Malayalam movie and the much loved actor would be back to Mollywood after a brief break with the upcoming movie Oru Yamandan Premakadha, the shoot of which is currently progressing. The second schedule of shoot of the movie had commenced recently and there are high hopes on this movie, which has its script penned by Vishnu Unnikrishnan-Bibin George team and directed by BC Noufal. In a recent chat with Indiaglitz, writer-actor Vishnu Unnikrishnan divulged a few details about the movie as well as Dulquer Salmaan's character in the movie. Read on to know more about the same

    Dulquer Salmaan's Character's Name

    In the interview, Vishnu Unnikrishnan had revealed that Dulquer Salmaan will be seen playing the role of a painter. It has also been conveyed that the character has been named as Lallu.

    Praises For His Performance

    He also added that it is one such character that Dulquer Salmaan hasn't done so far. The writer-actor showered praises on the performance of Dulquer Salmaan and added that after watching the movie, one would understand the fact that Duquer Salmaan has portrayed the character amazingly well.

    When Will The Movie Release?

    Well, a out-and-out entertainer can be expected from such a big team. The audiences are waiting with bated breath for the movie. If the reports that have been doing the rounds are to be believed, the film will come out in the summer season of 2019.

    Rest Of The Cast

    Oru Yamandan Premakadha also features a host of other actors in important roles. Reportedly, Nikhila Vimal and Samyuktha Menon will be seen essaying the roles of the leading ladies. Soubin Shahir, Salim Kumar, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Dharmajan Bolghatty etc., are a part of the star cast.

    Read more about: dulquer salmaan
    Story first published: Thursday, November 22, 2018, 17:22 [IST]
