 »   »   »  Dulquer Salmaan's Endearing Messages On Father's Day Are Not To Be Missed!

This year's Father's Day turned out to be special for all, like every year, with the social media getting flooded with messages in which the users were seen extending their love to the first hero of their lives. Even top celebrities made it a point to wish their loved ones on the special day.
Dulquer Salmaan, the young superstar of Malayalam cinema made it a point to make the day a special one for his father, Mammootty, by coming out with a message, which is sure to be loved by one and all. At the same time, Dulquer Salmaan, who himself is a father now, had yet another message to share which was also endearing. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same.
Mammootty And Dulquer Salmaan
Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan form one of the ideal father-son duos of the Malayalam film industry. Dulquer Salmaan's special message to his father, which is filled with love, care, affection and respect has won the hearts of all.
Dulquer Salmaan About His Dad, Mammootty
While wishing Mammootty on the special day, Dulquer Salmaan has also stated that he hopes and prays that he himself could be half the father that Mammootty is. The complete Facebook message read as "The greatest dad in the world ! You've only ever lead by example ! Never told me what to do. You've been protective and concerned my whole life. When I was younger I didn't understand it. After Maryam I now know. I hope and pray that I can be half the father that you are. Happy Father's Day Pa 😘😘❤️❤️ !
A Message From The Father
Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan had also posted another message, which voiced the feelings of the father in him. Earlier, during the birthday of Maryam, he had posted an adorable message for his daughter.
The Endearing Message...
On Father's Day, he posted a picture of him holding Mariam, which was taken by his wife Amaal Sufiya. Along with the picture, the post contained a long note to his daughter Mariam, which read as "Being wished on Father's Day is a blessing I can't explain in words. The day you were born I felt I was born again. Forever more this will be you and me. No matter how much you grow up or where you go you'll always be my baby girl. You bring us more joy than we ever imagined possible. Love like we never knew existed. And everyday it only grows with you. Pic credit to your doting mumma."
