 »   »   »  Dulquer Salmaan's First LIVE Appearance On Instagram: The Ultimate Surprise He Received!

Dulquer Salmaan is one among those young Malayalam actors who makes the best use of the social media platform. In fact, he is the most liked Malayalam actor on Facebook. He is equally active on Instagram and his page is quite popular, with the actor coming up with frequent updates. In fact, he is the most followed Malayalam actor on Instagram as well.

However, the actor was yet to make his debut on Instagram LIVE and it happened most recently amidst the promotion works of his upcoming Hindi movie Karwaan. Interestingly, the actor also opened up that it is for the first time that he is coming LIVE on Instagram and on a lighter note, conveyed that he came LIVE since the PR team of the movie had forced him to do so. The actor was in Hyderabad for the promotion works of the movie.

As expected, the actor received a grand reception on Instagram with loads of messages pouring in for the actor and he made it a point to acknowledge each and every wish. Amidst all these, Dulquer Salmaan did get a special message from none other than his wife Amaal Sufiya, who had send out a 'Hi' to him. After a few seconds, another message came in from his wife, which carried a message from their daughter Maryam and it read, "Maryam says Hi Pappa". An elated Dulquer Salmaan send out a 'Hi' to his dear ones as well. Later, the actor conveyed that many of the messages that followed were from his family members.