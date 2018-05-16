 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan's Kerala Street Raises Curiosity In The Minds Of The Audiences!

Dulquer Salmaan, the young supertsar of Malayalam cinema, has now conquered a new territory as well, with his debut Telugu Mahanati, fetching him a whole lot of positive reviews from various quarters.

Meanwhile, it has been quite some time since we saw Dulquer Salmaan in a Malayalam film. His previous big release in Malayalam was Solo, which had hit the theatres back in the month of October 2017. His fans are eager to know more about his next big venture in Malayalam.

At the same time, a special gift is in the offing for all the Malayalam film audiences. Interestingly, a short video teaser, titled as Kerala Street, which features Dulquer Salmaan in it, has been doing the rounds on social media.

In the video, you could see a stylish Dulquer Salmaan boarding a 500 SL Mercedes Benz. Towards the end of the video, it has also been mentioned that Kerala Street is coming soon. It is not clear whether it is an upcoming film of the actor. Anyhow, the video has raised curisoity in the minds of the audiences and they are anxious to know more about Kerala Street.

On the other hand, Dulquer Salmaan's next release is expected to be his debut Bollywood movie, Karwaan. Most recently, he had shared the new poster of the movie and the film will hit the theatres on August 10, 2018.