 »   »   »  Dulquer Salmaan's Next Malayalam Movie To Feature Two Leading Ladies?

Dulquer Salmaan is back to Malayalam films after a brief break. The much loved star's next film in Malayalam is Oru Yamandan Premakatha, which is being directed by newcomer BC Noufal. The shoot of the film, which has been scripted by superhit writers duo Vishnu Unnikrishnan-Bibin George, had commenced early this month.

It was revealed that actors like Soubin Shahir, Dharmajan, etc., are a part of the star cast but nothing much was revealed about the leading lady of the film. Now, according to the latest reports that have been doing the rounds, Oru Yamandan Premakatha will feature two leading ladies.

The reports suggest that popular actress Nikhila Vimal, who was most recently seen in the superhit movie Aravindante Athithikal, will be playing one among the leading ladies of the movie. At the same time, Samyuktha Menon, who is making a big debut in Malayalam with the upcoming film Theevandi, has also been roped in for the movie. No official confirmation has been made regarding the same yet.

Earlier, reports surfaced that Dulquer Salmaan will be seen essaying a character which is quite different from the ones that he has done so far. This upcoming Dulquer Salmaan starrer is touted to be a perfect comedy entertainer. The film is being produced by Anto Joseph and is expected to hit the theaters later this year.