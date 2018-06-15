 »   »   »  Dulquer Salmaan's Reply To Taran Adarsh On Mammootty Promoting Karwaan Is A Must-read!

Actor Mammootty to promote his son Dulquer Salmaan’s debut film in Hindi #Karwaan... Stars Irrfan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar... Produced by RSVP and Ishka Films... Directed by Akarsh Khurana. pic.twitter.com/8dEindpCG1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 15, 2018

Taran Adarsh's Tweet Regarding Karwaan

Popular trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter page to send out a tweet regarding Karwaan. In the tweet it was mentioned that Mammootty would be promoting Dulquer Salmaan's debut movie in Hindi.

Absolutely false news sir ! My father has never promoted me or my films to date. And that's not going to change. There is some fabricated news going around. — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) June 15, 2018

Dulquer Salmaan's Reply

Dulquer Salmaan corrected Taran Adarsh by replying tothe tweet sent by him. He has conveyed to Taran Adarsh that this is a false news and his father has never promoted him or his films till date and that is not going to change.

Social Media Responses

Well, the screenshots of the tweet and Dulquer Salmaan's superb reply has gone viral on social media. It is a fact that Mammootty has never promoted Dulquer Salmaan or his films till date and he has often received praises for the same. Much like the past, praises continue to pour in for the father and son yet again.

Karwaan

Meanwhile, Karwaan is gearing up for a release in the month of August. Reportedly, the film will be gracing the big screens on August 03, 2018. The film also features Irrfan Khan and Mithila Pakar in the lead roles. At the same time, Dulquer Salmaan has already bagged another Bollywood movie in the form of Zoya Factor.