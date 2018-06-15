English
 »   »   »  Dulquer Salmaan's Reply To Taran Adarsh On Mammootty Promoting Karwaan Is A Must-read!

Dulquer Salmaan's Reply To Taran Adarsh On Mammootty Promoting Karwaan Is A Must-read!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Over the years, Dulquer Salmaan, who is the son of Megastar Mammootty, has etched a special place of his own in the film industry with his remarkable films and exceptional performances. As you all know, Dulquer Salmaan, the young superstar of Malayalam cinema, is now a much-popular figure in other language film industries as well and he is all set to put a big step forward in the Hindi film industry, with his debut Bollywood movie Karwaan.

    Dulquer Salmaan is also one of the most active celebrities on social media and the actor enjoys a good number of followers on Twitter as well. Interestingly, a recent reply sent out by Dulquer Salmaan on the micro-blogging site is definitely a must-read.

    Taran Adarsh's Tweet Regarding Karwaan

    Popular trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter page to send out a tweet regarding Karwaan. In the tweet it was mentioned that Mammootty would be promoting Dulquer Salmaan's debut movie in Hindi.

    Dulquer Salmaan's Reply

    Dulquer Salmaan corrected Taran Adarsh by replying tothe tweet sent by him. He has conveyed to Taran Adarsh that this is a false news and his father has never promoted him or his films till date and that is not going to change.

    Social Media Responses

    Well, the screenshots of the tweet and Dulquer Salmaan's superb reply has gone viral on social media. It is a fact that Mammootty has never promoted Dulquer Salmaan or his films till date and he has often received praises for the same. Much like the past, praises continue to pour in for the father and son yet again.

    Karwaan

    Meanwhile, Karwaan is gearing up for a release in the month of August. Reportedly, the film will be gracing the big screens on August 03, 2018. The film also features Irrfan Khan and Mithila Pakar in the lead roles. At the same time, Dulquer Salmaan has already bagged another Bollywood movie in the form of Zoya Factor.

    Read more about: mammootty dulquer salmaan
    Story first published: Friday, June 15, 2018, 18:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 15, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue