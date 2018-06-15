 »   »   »  Dulquer Salmaan's Reply To Taran Adarsh On Mammootty Promoting Karwaan Is A Must-read!

Related Articles
Over the years, Dulquer Salmaan, who is the son of Megastar Mammootty, has etched a special place of his own in the film industry with his remarkable films and exceptional performances. As you all know, Dulquer Salmaan, the young superstar of Malayalam cinema, is now a much-popular figure in other language film industries as well and he is all set to put a big step forward in the Hindi film industry, with his debut Bollywood movie Karwaan.
Dulquer Salmaan is also one of the most active celebrities on social media and the actor enjoys a good number of followers on Twitter as well. Interestingly, a recent reply sent out by Dulquer Salmaan on the micro-blogging site is definitely a must-read.
|
Taran Adarsh's Tweet Regarding Karwaan
Popular trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter page to send out a tweet regarding Karwaan. In the tweet it was mentioned that Mammootty would be promoting Dulquer Salmaan's debut movie in Hindi.
|
Dulquer Salmaan's Reply
Dulquer Salmaan corrected Taran Adarsh by replying tothe tweet sent by him. He has conveyed to Taran Adarsh that this is a false news and his father has never promoted him or his films till date and that is not going to change.
Social Media Responses
Well, the screenshots of the tweet and Dulquer Salmaan's superb reply has gone viral on social media. It is a fact that Mammootty has never promoted Dulquer Salmaan or his films till date and he has often received praises for the same. Much like the past, praises continue to pour in for the father and son yet again.
Karwaan
Meanwhile, Karwaan is gearing up for a release in the month of August. Reportedly, the film will be gracing the big screens on August 03, 2018. The film also features Irrfan Khan and Mithila Pakar in the lead roles. At the same time, Dulquer Salmaan has already bagged another Bollywood movie in the form of Zoya Factor.
