 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan Scores Big With His Debut Telugu Movie As Well!

Related Articles
- Asianet Film Awards 2018 Photos: Mammootty, Kamal Haasan, Dulquer Salmaan & Others Attend The Event!
- Dulquer Salmaan Receives The Asianet Film Award From Kamal Haasan!
- Sonam Kapoor Finds Dulquer Salmaan 'Cute', Says He Is Such A Good Actor!
- EXCLUSIVE! Bollywood Doesn't Have An Opinion Of Dulquer Salmaan Yet: Karwaan Director Akarsh Khurana
- Are Dulquer Salmaan & Ram Charan Teaming Up For A Film? Here's The Truth!
- Dulquer Salmaan & The BIG Team Come Up With A Special Surprise!
- Dulquer Salmaan's Kerala Street Raises Curiosity In The Minds Of The Audiences!
- Karwaan Poster: Dulquer Salmaan's Bollywood Debut With Irrfan Khan & Mithila Palkar Is Refreshing!
- Mohanlal & Dulquer Salmaan Come Together For The Interesting Promo Of AMMA Mazhavil!
- Mohanlal Is Happy For Dulquer Salmaan & Keerthy Suresh!
- Dulquer Salmaan Thanks SS Rajamouli For His Kind Words!
- With Mahanati, Dulquer Salmaan Has Announced His Big Arrival In Tollywood!
Dulquer Salmaan had made his entry to the Malayalam film industry in the year 2012, with the movie Second Show, which went on to emerge as a success at the box office. Ever since then, the actor has scaled to newer heights, making him one of the biggest young stars of the industry.
Later, Dulquer Salmaan ventured to Kollywood as well, wherein which he enjoyed a good success. Now, Dulquer Salmaan has stepped into an all-new terrain and that too, in the Telugu film industry, with the film Mahanati, which had hit the theatres on May 09, 2018. The actor has scored big in the Telugu film industry as well, with his debut movie out there. Read on to know more about the same.
Response For Mahanati
The response for Mahanati has been unanimously positive and Dulquer Salmaan along with Keerthy Suresh have been flooded with positive reviews. With the overflow of positive reviews, everything was perfectly set for the film to score high marks at the box office as well.
Mahanati Box Office
According to a report by asianetnews.com, Mahanati has fetched approximately 60 Crores from the worldwide market after 14 days of its run in the theatres. Reportedly, the film has remained steady in the second week as well, with good collections.
In The USA..
Well, Mahanati has been doing exceptionally well in the USA. The film had a stunning start out there and it was officially confirmed through one of the posters that the film had crossed 1.5 Million USD within the first few days. Reportedly, the upcoming weekend will have free shows for elders above 55 years in selected centres in the US.
Dulquer Salmaan's Highest Grosser?
Going by the above collection report, Mahanati has turned out to be the top grossing movie of Dulquer Salmaan, so far. It indeed is a befitting start for the much loved young star of Mollywood in Tollywood.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.