 »   »   »  Dulquer Salmaan Scores Big With His Debut Telugu Movie As Well!

Response For Mahanati

The response for Mahanati has been unanimously positive and Dulquer Salmaan along with Keerthy Suresh have been flooded with positive reviews. With the overflow of positive reviews, everything was perfectly set for the film to score high marks at the box office as well.

Mahanati Box Office

According to a report by asianetnews.com, Mahanati has fetched approximately 60 Crores from the worldwide market after 14 days of its run in the theatres. Reportedly, the film has remained steady in the second week as well, with good collections.

In The USA..

Well, Mahanati has been doing exceptionally well in the USA. The film had a stunning start out there and it was officially confirmed through one of the posters that the film had crossed 1.5 Million USD within the first few days. Reportedly, the upcoming weekend will have free shows for elders above 55 years in selected centres in the US.

Dulquer Salmaan's Highest Grosser?

Going by the above collection report, Mahanati has turned out to be the top grossing movie of Dulquer Salmaan, so far. It indeed is a befitting start for the much loved young star of Mollywood in Tollywood.