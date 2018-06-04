English
 »   »   »  Dulquer Salmaan Sends Out a Cute Little Picture Of Maryam Seated In A Benz!

Dulquer Salmaan Sends Out a Cute Little Picture Of Maryam Seated In A Benz!

    Dulquer Salmaan, the young superstar of Malayalam cinema is one of those celebrities who actively posts on social media pages. More than often, he sends out some notes, photos and updates to all of his fans and followers. Now, one such photo that the actor had posted on Instagram has gone viral in no time.

    Well, it is quite known to all that Dulquer Salmaan is an adoring father. Most recently, Dulquer Salmaan took to his official Instagram picture to share a cute little picture of his little princess Maryam Ameerah Salmaan and the picture definitely has won the hearts of all.

    In this photo sent out by Dulquer Salmaan, one could see Maryam sitting inside a mini toy Benz car. The photo has a caption that read as "They ain't see me cause I pulled up in my other Benz, Last week I was in my other other Benz" "Arm out the window through the city I manoeuvre slow"
    #gottaquotejayz&kanye #armswag #babygirlgotskills #babymaryam #whitebenzo".

    A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan) on Jun 2, 2018 at 8:45am PDT

    Dulquer Salmaan's Love For Cars

    Well, Dulquer Salmaan is also fond of cars and the actor has proved that more than once, through some of his Instagram posts, which have revealed his love for cars.

    Reviving The Mercedes Benz 250

    In one of the earlier Instagram posts of Dulquer Salmaan, the actor had written a long note regarding how he had revived an old Mercedes Benz 250.

    The Amazing Collection

    Some time earlier, Dulquer Salmaan had shared an interesting photo through his Instagram page, wherein which you could see an amazing collection of car toys. The caption was read as "When your nephews and friend's kids decide your model cars ought to be parked and not displayed in cupboards".

    Mini Cooper

    Here is another Instagram post of Dulquer Salmaan from the past, which he posted after a road-trip that he had to Valparai in the luxury vehicle, mini cooper.

    Story first published: Monday, June 4, 2018, 16:15 [IST]
