 »   »   »  Dulquer Salmaan Sends Out a Cute Little Picture Of Maryam Seated In A Benz!

Dulquer Salmaan, the young superstar of Malayalam cinema is one of those celebrities who actively posts on social media pages. More than often, he sends out some notes, photos and updates to all of his fans and followers. Now, one such photo that the actor had posted on Instagram has gone viral in no time.

Well, it is quite known to all that Dulquer Salmaan is an adoring father. Most recently, Dulquer Salmaan took to his official Instagram picture to share a cute little picture of his little princess Maryam Ameerah Salmaan and the picture definitely has won the hearts of all.

In this photo sent out by Dulquer Salmaan, one could see Maryam sitting inside a mini toy Benz car. The photo has a caption that read as "They ain't see me cause I pulled up in my other Benz, Last week I was in my other other Benz" "Arm out the window through the city I manoeuvre slow"

#gottaquotejayz&kanye #armswag #babygirlgotskills #babymaryam #whitebenzo".

