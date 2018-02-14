 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan Sends Out A Special Gift To The Audiences On Valentine's Day!

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal - First Look Poster

Dulquer Salmaan took to Facebook to officially release the first look poster of Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. The colourful and the well-designed poster of the movie features Dulquer Salmaan and Ritu Varma in it, and it promises the movie to be a romantic-fun ride.

In Tamil...

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal is Dulquer Salmaan's fourth movie in Tamil (including Vaayai Moodi Pesavum and Solo, both of which were bilingual movies) and second direct Tamil movie, after Mani Ratnam's OK Kanmani, which was a big success. Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal is being directed by newcomer Desingh Periyasamy.

Dulquer Salmaan's 25th Movie

Meanwhile, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal is also a special movie for the actor, in another aspect as well. This upcoming Tamil movie is the 25th movie in the acting career of Dulquer Salmaan, who completed 6 years in the film industry recently.

Next Release Of Dulquer Salmaan

Well, the Malayalam film audiences will have to wait for some more time to see the actor's next outing in Mollywood. Meanwhile, according to the reports, Dulquer Salmaan's next big release will be Mahanati, the Telugu-Tamil bilingual movie, in which the actor will be seen playing the role of Gemini Ganesan.