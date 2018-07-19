English
 Dulquer Salmaan Set To Achieve Something Which No Other Lead Malayalam Actor Has Ever Had!

Dulquer Salmaan Set To Achieve Something Which No Other Lead Malayalam Actor Has Ever Had!

    It is indeed a pleasant sight to see our own Dulquer Salmaan going places. The young talented actor is definitely on his way to gain the tag of a pan Indian star, which probably only a very few Malayalam actors have ever achieved. The times ahead are equally exciting for Dulquer Salmaan and all of his fans. In the mean time, a rare achievement is on the way for Dulquer Salmaan, which would make him the only lead actor in Malayalam to achieve it. The year 2018 will mark Dulquer Salmaan's presence in four different film industries, which definitely no other actor has made so far. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same.

    His Stint In Telugu

    He started off the year 2018 with the movie Mahanati/Nadigaiyir Thilagam, which had hit the theatres in the month of movie. This Telugu/Tamil bilingual had emerged as a big success at the box office and also marked the actor's debut in Telugu cinema. He etched a place for his own in the industry with the very first film of his.

    Dulquer’s Next Film In Tamil

    Dulquer Salmaan is set to woo the Tamil audiences yet again with another film in the pipeline, which has been titled as Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. The film, directed by Desingh Peruyasamy is yet another promising project from the actor, which is expected to hit the theatres this year itself.

    Hindi Debut- Karwaan

    Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan's second movie of 2018 will mark his debut in another big film industry. Yes, he is stepping into Bollywood with the highly-awaited film Karwaan, which will be gracing the big screens on August 03, 2018. Karwaan features Dulquer salmaan, Irrfan Khan and Mithila Pakar in the lead roles.

    Next Project In Malayalam

    As you all know, the year 2018 is yet to witness a Malayalam film from Dulquer Salmaan and the audiences are eagerly waiting for the same. For the Malayalam film audiences, there is Oru Yamandan Premakatha on the way, directed by BC Noufal. This film, which looks like a solid entertainer is expected to grace the screens this year itself.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 19, 2018, 16:04 [IST]
