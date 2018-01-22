 »   »   » WOW! Dulquer Salmaan All Set To Team Up With Sonam Kapoor?

To Team Up With Sonam Kapoor

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Dulquer Salmaan has been approached to play the lead role in an upcoming Hindi film, titled as The Zoya Factor, which would feature none other than Sonam Kapoor in the title role.

Dulquer Salmaan's Second Bollywood Venture..

Zoya Factor is reportedly based on the Anuja Chauhan's novel of the same name. According to the report, Dulquer Salmaan has liked the script of the movie but is yet to sign the dotted line.

Debut Hindi Movie

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan's debut venture in Hindi is Karwan, which also features Irrfan Khan and Mithila Pakar in the lead roles. Release date of the film, directed by Akarsh Khurana, is yet to be announced.

Next In Malayalam

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan is busy with his projects in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. If reports are to be believed, the actor's next film in Malayalam will be the upcoming venture, scripted by Vishnu Unnikrishnan-Bibin George team.

Reports Regarding Anurag Kashyap's Next..

Interestingly, there were certain reports doing the rounds that Dulquer Salmaan has been approached to play one among the lead roles in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan. But, according to the latest reports, Abhishek Bachchan has been roped in for the project.