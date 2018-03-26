 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan Shares A Picture From The Dubbing Works Of Mahanati!

Related Articles
Dulquer Salmaan is gearing up for his big debut in the Telugu film inudstry with the movie Mahanati, which is the biopic of yesteryear actress, Savitri. The film is expected to grace the theatres in the first of 2018 itself, and the works of the film is currently progressing.
Well, Dulquer Salmaan is one of the most talented and hard working actors of Mollywood and he is leaving no stones unturned for his debut film in Telugu as well. The young sensation of Malayalam cinema is putting in his best for this upcoming Telugu venture and will be dubbing for himself in Telugu. Read on to know more about the same..
From The Dubbing Studio..
Interestingly, Dulquer Salman took to Facebook recently, to send out a collage, which has the pictures of the actor from he dubbing works of Mahanati. His Facebook post read as "Don't think I've worked this hard for exams even !! Giving it my everything to dub in Telugu for the first time".
DQ Joins The Elite List
A good number of Malayalam actors have done movies in Telugu but not many of them have dubbed for themselves. Mammootty and Mohanlal had dubbed for themselves in the Telugu movies like Swathi Kiranam and Manamantha respectively. Now, Dulquer Salmaan too, is all set join this elite list.
As Gemini Ganesan...
Dulquer Salmaan will be seen doing a big role in Mahanati. In this movie, the actor will be seen in the role of yesteryear actor Gemini Ganesan. It would indeed be a challenging role and the actor is expected to put up a sensational performance.
More About Mahanati...
Going by the reports, Mahanati will be simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil and the latter version has been titled as Nadigayir Thilagam. The film is being directed by Nag Ashwin. Apart from Dulquer Salmaan and Keerthy Suresh, the movie also features Samantha, Prakash Raj, Vijay Devarakonda in important roles.