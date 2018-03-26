 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan Shares A Picture From The Dubbing Works Of Mahanati!

From The Dubbing Studio..

Interestingly, Dulquer Salman took to Facebook recently, to send out a collage, which has the pictures of the actor from he dubbing works of Mahanati. His Facebook post read as "Don't think I've worked this hard for exams even !! Giving it my everything to dub in Telugu for the first time".

DQ Joins The Elite List

A good number of Malayalam actors have done movies in Telugu but not many of them have dubbed for themselves. Mammootty and Mohanlal had dubbed for themselves in the Telugu movies like Swathi Kiranam and Manamantha respectively. Now, Dulquer Salmaan too, is all set join this elite list.

As Gemini Ganesan...

Dulquer Salmaan will be seen doing a big role in Mahanati. In this movie, the actor will be seen in the role of yesteryear actor Gemini Ganesan. It would indeed be a challenging role and the actor is expected to put up a sensational performance.

More About Mahanati...

Going by the reports, Mahanati will be simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil and the latter version has been titled as Nadigayir Thilagam. The film is being directed by Nag Ashwin. Apart from Dulquer Salmaan and Keerthy Suresh, the movie also features Samantha, Prakash Raj, Vijay Devarakonda in important roles.