 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan Showers Praises On Kunchacko Boban & Here Is Why!

Dulquer Salmaan is one such celebrity who never confines the use of social media for the promotion of his works alone. He often interacts with his fans and also makes judicious use of the media for promoting and appreciating the impressive works of the fellow celebrities as well. We have seen that happen more than once.

Most recently, Dulquer Salmaan, who is tagged as the young superstar of Mollywood went on to praise Kunchacko Boban, who is the another youth icon and evergreen actor of Mollywood. Keep reading to know more about the instance..

Kuttanadan Marpappa Song.. Kunchacko Boban's next big release is expected to be Kuttanadan Marpappa. On March 1, 2018, the makers of the film had released the video song Thamarapoo and the catchy song had garnered positive responses from all over. Dulquer Salmaan's Comment At the same time, it seems like Dulquer Salmaan too, enjoyed the song and especially the performance of Kunchacko Boban in it. The young actor went post a comment on the video on YouTube and it was read as "Chacko maash just killing it". His comment has received a good number of likes as well. More About The Song.. The song sung by Jassie Gift has been set to tune by Rahul Raj. The song sequences dominantly features Kunchacko Boban and Shanthi Krishna and is filled with some well-shot sequences filled with some humorous content as well. The song has fetched above 4 Lakh views on YouTube so far. Kuttanadan Marpappa Kuttanadan Marpappa has been directed by debut film-maker Sreejith Vijayan. In the movie, Kunchacko Boban will be seen essaying the role of a videographer named John in this upcoming venture, which is touted to be a fun family entertainer.

Kuttanadan Marpappa is expected to hit the theatres in the month of March itself. The film also features a host of supporting actors in it.

