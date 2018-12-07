 »   »   »  Dulquer Salmaan & Telugu Actor Nani To Team Up For An Upcoming Movie?

Dulquer Salmaan is going places and the much loved actor has now established a place for his own in the film industries of other languages like Telugu, Tamil, Hindi etc. He has some really promising and exciting projects in the kitty and now, certain reports have been doing the rounds that he has been roped in for an upcoming big Telugu movie.

Reports doing the rounds suggest that Dulquer Salmaan might team up with Telugu actor Nani in an upcoming multi-starrer in Telugu. If reports are to be believed, the film will be directed by film-maker Indraganti Mohanakrishna, who has directed movies like Grahanam, Ashta Chamma etc. The film reportedly be produced by popular producer Dil Raju under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Meanwhile, no official announcement regarding the same has been made yet. Dulquer Salmaan's debut venture in Telugu was Mahanati, in which he essayed the role of yesteryear actor Gemini Ganesan. The movie had emerged as a huge success at the box office.

At the same time, the Pooja of Dulquer Salmaan's next film was held recently. The actor will join the works of his next movie in Tamil. The film titled as Vaan will be directed by Ra Karthik. Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan's next big release in Malayalam will be Oru Yamandan Premakatha, which is one of the most awaited upcoming Malayalam movies.