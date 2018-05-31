 »   »   »  Dulquer Salmaan Thanks Everyone For The Continued Love For Parava!

Dulquer Salmaan had received a lot of praises for his portrayal of Imraan, in the film Parava, which marked the directorial debut of actor Soubin Shahir. The actor, with a heart-touching performance, made the character Imraan a memorable one, even though the role was in the lines of an extended cameo.

Now, Parava and Dulquer Salmaan's excellent portrayal of the character, have turned out to be the hot topic of discussion yet again. Interestingly, it was yesterday (May 30, 2018) that the DVD/VCD/Blu Ray of the film got released and it was long awaited by the audiences. All those who missed out the film from the theatres and the others who were eager to watch the film for a second time, have grabbed the big chance to witness the magic.



Meanwhile, praises have been continuously pouring in for Parava and Dulquer Salmaan's performance. An elated Dulquer Salmaan, took to his Facebook page to send out a message, thanking one and all for the same. The Facebook post read as 'Thanks everyone for all the love for Parava & Imran again !! All thanks and credit to my machan Saubi ! So happy to know about how well the DVD & Blu Ray sales are doing. Buy original copies'. -(sic)





Parava had originally hit the theatres on September 21, 2017. The movie was jointly produced by Anwar Rasheed and Shyju Unni.