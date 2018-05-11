 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan Thanks SS Rajamouli For His Kind Words!

Mahanati, the Telugu film, which is the biopic of yesteryear actress Savitri, has turned out to be the most talked about movies of the recent times. Dulquer Salmaan has made his bug debut in Tollywood with this much awaited film.

Praises have been pouring in for Mahanati and one of the initial big celebrities to shower praises on the film was popular film-maker SS Rajamouli. The director was all praises for Dulquer Salmaan and Keerthy Suresh's performances in the film and in fact, the director even stated that he has become a fan of Dulquer Salmaan.

Dulquer Salmaan did express his gratitude and happiness for the kind words of the super director. As a reply, Dulquer Salmaan wrote "I'm literally a fanboy of yours sir. This coming from you is such a huge deal for me ! Thank you so much for the kind words and text. Eternally grateful !". - (sic)



Well, the much loved star of Malayalam cinema has made a big mark in the Telugu film industry with his debut venture itself. In Mahanati, Dulquer Salmaan essays the role of yesteryear actor Gemini Ganesan.

Meanwhile, the Tamil version of the film, titled as Nadigaiyar Thilagam, has graced the screens today (May 11, 2018) and the movie has made a release in Kerala as well.