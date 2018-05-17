 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan & The BIG Team Come Up With A Special Surprise!

The short video teaser named Kerala Street, featuring Dulquer Salmaan in it, had left the entire social media guessing. All were eager to know more about the same and now, Dulquer Salmaan himself has come up with a special surprise for the audiences.

Ineterestingly, the video that was doing the rounds was a short introduction to a TV commercial for Malayala Manorama. Today, Dulquer Salmaan himself took to his Facebook page to reveal the full video of the same.

Importantly, this commercial also marks the reunion of the big team from Charlie. Yes, what you heard is right. The commercial has been directed by none other than Martin Prakatt, with whom Dulquer Salmaan has worked in films like Charlie and ABCD. The cinematography is by Jomon T John and , Dulquer Salmaan himself has sung the song for the commercial and it has been set to tune by Gopi Sunder.

Dulquer Salmaan has send out a note as well along with the video that he has shared through his official Facebook page. Take a look at the Facebook post of Dulquer Salmaan.

The commercial, which is 2 minutes and 35 seconds long, has been shot mostly in Fort Kochi. Needless to say, Dulquer Salmaan looks extremely stylish and he has won the hearts again with his amazing vocals and lively performance. The video has already fetched a good number of likes, shares and views on Facebook.