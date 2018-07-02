 »   »   »  Dulquer Salmaan, Trisha, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas And Parvathy In A Single Frame!

Related Articles
The results of the NAFA 2018 were announced back in the month of February 2018, and the some of the top Mollywood celebrities were adjudged the winners for their performances in the movies of the year 2018. The third edition of NAFA was scheduled to be held on July 01, 2018, and July 02, 2018, and the big names of the Malayalam film industry like Dulquer Salmaan, Manju Warrier, Parvathy, Tovino Thomas, Poornima and others were present at the big function. Popular South Indian actress Trisha too was present for the event held in New York. One picture taken during the function rightly shows how starry the event was.
Trisha's Mollywood Debut
Trisha had made her Mollywood debut with the film Hey Jude, which had featured Nivin Pauly in the lead role. Importantly, the actress won an award at the NAFA 2018 for her debut movie itself.
The Picture Posted By Trisha
Actress Trisha, who was present at the grand event, took to her official social media pages to send out a picture that was taken from the stage of the event. In this star-studded selfie, you could see Trisha along with Mollywood celebrities like Dulquer Salmaan, Manju Warrier, Parvathy, Vijay Yesudas, Manya etc.
Dulquer Salmaan's Facebook Message
Well, a couple of other selfies featuring Dulquer Salmaan have also been doing the rounds on Instagram. Dulquer Salmaan looked dapper in the black suit and looked as stylish as ever. The young actor won the award for the Best Actor (Popular) at NAFA 2018. Earlier, the actor had sent a video through his Facebook page informing that he will be in New York and Toronto for NAFA 2018.
Another Picture Of Tovino Thomas
Young actor Tovino Thomas was also present at the big event and here is another picture of the actor, which he posted through his Instagram page. He won two awards - one for the Outstanding Performance and second for the Youth Icon Of The Year at the big event.
