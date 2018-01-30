 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan In 2018: All Set To Conquer New Territories!

Mahanati

Mahanati will mark Dulquer Salmaan' big entry to the Telugu film industry. In this biopic of actress Savitri, Dulquer Salmaan will essay the role of yesteryear actor Gemini Ganeshan. Keerthi Suresh will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady. According to the reports, this highly awaited venture will grace the big screens in the month of March 2018.

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal

Dulquer Salmaan's next movie in Tamil has been titled as Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. The first schedule of shoot of this film, directed by Desingh Periyasamy, has already been completed and the second schedule is in progress. Ritu Varma plays the leading lady in the film, which is touted to be a romantic comedy.

Karwan

Karwan is Dulquer Salmaan's first movie in Bollywood and the movie directed by Akarsh Khurana, has been produced by Ronnie Screwala. Irrfan Khan and Mithila Pakar will also play equally important roles in this film, which is expected to be a road movie. Karwan is all set hit the theatres on June 1, 2018.

Vishnu Unnikrishnan - Bibn George Movie

If reports are to be believed, Dulquer Salmaan is all set to team up with writers-duo Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Bibin George. Reportedly, this upcoming film which will be directed by a debut film-maker has been titled as and is expected to be Dulquer Salmaan's next movie in Malayalam.

Ra Karthik Movie

Dulquer Salmaan has yet another Tamil movie in his kitty, which will be helmed by young film-maker Ra Karthik. According to the reports, this upcoming film will be a travel-based movie and Dulquer Salmaan will be seen in different looks. Reportedly, the film will also have four heroines.