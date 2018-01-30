 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan In 2018: All Set To Conquer New Territories!

After an excellent 2017, which witnessed the star and the actor in Dulquer Salmaan rising to newer heights, he has entered the year 2018, which is sure to be a grand one for him.
In the year 2018, Dulquer Salmaan will be seen conquering new territories, with the actor all set to debut in other language film industries like Bollywood and Tollywood. Most of his upcoming projects are in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, under big banners, which rightly shows the huge popularity that he has gained.
On this note, here we take you through Dulquer Salmaan movies to watch out for in the year 2018...
Mahanati
Mahanati will mark Dulquer Salmaan' big entry to the Telugu film industry. In this biopic of actress Savitri, Dulquer Salmaan will essay the role of yesteryear actor Gemini Ganeshan. Keerthi Suresh will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady. According to the reports, this highly awaited venture will grace the big screens in the month of March 2018.
Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal
Dulquer Salmaan's next movie in Tamil has been titled as Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. The first schedule of shoot of this film, directed by Desingh Periyasamy, has already been completed and the second schedule is in progress. Ritu Varma plays the leading lady in the film, which is touted to be a romantic comedy.
Karwan
Karwan is Dulquer Salmaan's first movie in Bollywood and the movie directed by Akarsh Khurana, has been produced by Ronnie Screwala. Irrfan Khan and Mithila Pakar will also play equally important roles in this film, which is expected to be a road movie. Karwan is all set hit the theatres on June 1, 2018.
Vishnu Unnikrishnan - Bibn George Movie
If reports are to be believed, Dulquer Salmaan is all set to team up with writers-duo Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Bibin George. Reportedly, this upcoming film which will be directed by a debut film-maker has been titled as and is expected to be Dulquer Salmaan's next movie in Malayalam.
Ra Karthik Movie
Dulquer Salmaan has yet another Tamil movie in his kitty, which will be helmed by young film-maker Ra Karthik. According to the reports, this upcoming film will be a travel-based movie and Dulquer Salmaan will be seen in different looks. Reportedly, the film will also have four heroines.
Along with the above mentioned movies, Dulquer Salmaan also has movies like Salaam Bappu's debut directorial venture, Vysakh's upcoming film etc. But official announcements regarding the same are yet to be made.