 »   »   »  Dulquer Salmaan: When Maryam Was Born, I Took Time Off To Be With Her And It Was Wonderful

'I Have Always Been Good With Kids'

Speaking about his personal life, Dulquer said that he took a break from work when his daughter was born and 'enjoyed' it to the fullest. He also added that he has always been good with kids and shares an amazing rapport with his sister's children.

"I've always been good with kids. My sister Surumi has two boys whom I love dearly, but nothing can prepare you for your own child. When Maryam was born, I took time off from work to be with her and it was wonderful," added the star.

About His Love For Mumbai

Recently, Dulquer had made his Tollywood debut with the highly ambitious Mahanati and added a new dimension to his career. Now, the actor is all set to enter Bollywood with Karwaan. Speaking about his love for Mumbai, he said that it is a wonderful city and has a great culture.

"I love its warm and welcoming vibe. Mumbai is a melting pot of cultures and everyone's doing their own thing. There's so much to explore and experience. I've enjoyed the nightlife and the food," he added.

On The Hindi Remake Of OK Kanmani

Dulquer's Tamil film OK Kanmani was remade in Hindi as OK Jaanu. However, unlike the original version, the remake bombed at the box office. Talking about the unsuccessful remake, he said that it failed as concepts like live-in relationships work better in the South.

"It was a good attempt but the concept of living-in was newer in the South as compared to Mumbai," he added.

About His Future Plans

The general perception is that Dulquer has taken a break from Malayalam films and this has created a buzz amongst the fans. Talking about his future plans, the young man said that he is keen to do quality films and does not mind going a bit slow.

"Stardom is not the focus, good cinema is. By the end of my career, I want to have a portfolio of good and interesting films," he added.