 »   »   » Ee Ma Yau: Prithviraj Shares His Views About The Movie & It Is A Must Read!

Lijo Jose Pellissery's next film has been titled as Ee Ma Yau and the movie was initially touted for a release in the month of December but was pushed ahead later as the makers are planning for a bigger release.

Initially, a special premiere show of Ee Ma Yau was held in Koch and the celebrities who watched the film dis shower praises on this venture of Lijo Jose Pellissery.

The audiences have been eager to watch the film from the big screens and are waiting for the big release of the movie. Meanwhile, popular actor Prithviraj who watched the movie has shared his views about the movie.



He took to Facebook to write a few words about this film, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery and it is a must read.



Prithviraj's Facebook post was read as..



Seldom does a film work on so many counts and at such different levels. Lijo Jose Pallisery's EeMaYau is a piece of art that will stand out as a glorious achievement in film making forever and more. To choose a premise that is seemingly insignificant within the wider canvas of society, and make a film on it that connects at such a personal level to anyone and everyone who watches it is sheer genius. #ChembanVinodJose shows you that he occupies a space in our cinema that belongs only to him and #Vinayakan once again reminds you how remarkable talent can be left undiscovered for a very long time. #PaulyValsan will from here on take a path that many of our greats have, and having worked with her, I know it's time she got her due! #KainakaryThankaraj will haunt you..and that's the magic of carefully honed skill and years of polishing your own expertise in Kerala's grossly underrated theatre arena. Add to that, what is now a signature of Lijo's films...Scores of completely new actors who are so good, that they make you feel like a voyeur in a world that truly belongs to them. I have been a fan of #ShyjuKhalid ever since his first film. But to find imagery against such grave backdrops and yet transform the camera into a participant in every moment of joy, grief, desperation and satire is awe inspiring even by Shyju's standards. #PFMathews is such an eclectic writer. I have heard multiple ideas from him..and each one left me spellbound. His delightfully simple take on life's most complex facets is what makes #EeMaYau so endearing. Can't wait to embody one of his characters! And no..I'm not going to say anything about Lijo. As notoriously elaborate my vocabulary is, I think I'm out of words for him by now. I will sign off though..by saying this much..

May you forever be this crazy my friend!



Well, with praises pouring in for the movie, the excitement surrounding the film's big arrival to the theatres has definitely increased. We hope that the makers of the film will come up with the release date of the movie soon.

