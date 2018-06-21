 »   »   »  Fahadh Faasil-Amal Neerad Team's Upcoming Movie Has Been Titled as 'Varathan'!

Fahadh Faasils' next film is with popular film-maker Amal Neerad. The shoot of the film had commenced a couple of months ago and it was shot predominantly in areas surrounding Vagamon. The team has already completed the shoot of the movie and now, the makers have revealed the title of the film. Reportedly, this upcoming film of Fahadh Faasil and Amal Neerad has been titled as Varathan, when translated to English means Outsider. The first look poster of the film was also launched and the poster has gained the attention of one and all.

The poster of the movie is indeed captivating and it features Fahadh Faasil in it. Nazriya Nazim is one among the prdoucers of the film and the movie has been jointly produced under the banners Fahadh Faasil & Friends and Amal Neerad productions. According to the reports, the makers are planning to release the film in the month of August, during the Onam/Bakrid. Nothing much has been revealed about the genre of the movie.

Actress Aishwarya Lekshmi will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady in this upcoming movie. Further details regarding the rest of the cast & crew are being awaited. Littil Swayamp, who impressed one and all with his work in Parava, has handled the cinematography department of the movie.