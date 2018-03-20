 »   »   » Fahadh Faasil And Amal Neerad To Team Up Yet Again?

Iyobinte Pusthakam, the film which had hit the theatres in the year 2013, will definitely rank among the best works of Fahadh Faasil so far. The actor had played a character named Aloshy in this period drama, which offered a splendid visual experience to the Malayalam film audiences.

The movie was helmed by popular cinematographer-turned-director Amal Neerad and importantly, Iyobinte Pusthakam had also fetched him the Kerala State Film Award for the Best Cinematographer. Now, certain speculations are doing the rounds, which has left the fans of this comboexcited

Rumours are rife that Amal Neerad is all set to direct Fahadh Faasil yet again in a film, which will be produced under to the home banner of the film-maker himself. The reports also suggest that the film will also feature popular young actress Aishwarya Lakshmi, whose previous release was the much acclaimed film Mayaanadhi, directed by Aashiq Abu. No official announcement has been made regarding the project yet.

Meanwhile, Amal Neerad is handling the cinematography department of Fahadh Faasil's upcoming film Trance, which is being directed by popular film-maker Anwar rasheed. Trance is one of the highly anticipated ventures of the year 2018.

Amal Neerad's previous directorial venture was the Dulquer Salmaan starrer CIA - Comrade In Ametica, which had hit the theatres in the year 2017. The movie emerged as a big success at the box office. Meanwhile, Amal Neerad will also be directing the sequel to the Mammootty starrer Big B. The upcoming film has been titled as Bilal.