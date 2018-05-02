 »   »   » Fahadh Faasil & Catherine Tresa To Team Up For This Upcoming Malayalam Movie!

A year ago, it was announced that Fahadh Faasil and Sunny Wayne would soon team up for a film, which had its title as Aanenkilum Allenkilum. A sample poster of the film was also released by the makers. Now, here is an update regarding this film, which is being directed by debut film-maker Vivek.

According to the latest reports that have come in, popular South Indian actress Catherine Tresa has been roped in to play the role of the leading lady in this film. Catherine Tresa is a well-known face of the South Indian film industry and has acted in a good number of films in Tamil and Telugu.

At the same time, Catherine Tresa is not new to the Malayalam film industry. The actress had previously played the role of the leading lady in the film The Thriller, which featured Prithviraj in the lead role. The film, directed by B Unnikrishnan had hit the theatres in the year 2010.

While speaking to Times Of India, Vivek, the director of Aanengilum Allenkilum has stated that Catherine Tresa will be seen playing the role of a village belle, whi hails from Kottayam. The film-maker has also added that the film will be a complete entertainer. Reportedly, popular actor Sharaf U Dheen has replaced Sunny Wayne in this film. The film is all set to go on floors by the first week of May.