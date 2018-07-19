 »   »   »  Fahadh Faasil To Compete With Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh & Other Bollywood Stars!

Related Articles
Fahadh Faasil, the much-loved Malayalam actor, is undoubtedly one of the finest young acting talents of the Indian cinema. He is one such actor who transforms completely into the character and portrays even the complex characters with effortless ease. His most recent performance as a youngster named Sibi Sebastian in the movie Carbon, was yet another example that underlined that fact further. The actor has already bagged some big awards and now, Fahadh Faasil is all set to compete with Bollywood actors like Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kappor and other Bollywood actors and that too for a very big award. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same.
At The Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne
The Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne, which is a much popular film festival, is all set to begin in the month of August. The festival, which will be held from Aug 10 to 22, 2018, has instituted awards in various categories including that for the Best Actor.
Fahadh Faasil Has Been Nominated
Meanwhile, Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil has been nominated for the title of the Best Actor for his scintillating performance in the movie Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, directed by Dileesh Pothen. In fact, he is the only Malayalam actor as well as the South Indian actor to find a place in the nomination list.
Others In The Nomination List
Popular Bollywood actors like Ranbir Kapoor (Sanju), Ranveer Singh (Padmaavat), Akshay Kumar (Padman), Manoj Bajpayee (In The Shadows), Shahid Kapoor (Padmaavat), Soumitra Chatterjee (Mayurakshi) have also found places in the nomination list for the Best Actor.
Fahadh Faasil's Performance In Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum
Fahadh Faasil had portrayed the role of a petty thief named Prasad in the film Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum. His sensational performance in the film has already fetched him some big awards including the National Film Award for the Best Supporting actor, Asianet Film Award for the Best Actor, Filmfare Award for the Best Actor etc.