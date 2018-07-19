 »   »   »  Fahadh Faasil To Compete With Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh & Other Bollywood Stars!

At The Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne

The Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne, which is a much popular film festival, is all set to begin in the month of August. The festival, which will be held from Aug 10 to 22, 2018, has instituted awards in various categories including that for the Best Actor.

Fahadh Faasil Has Been Nominated

Meanwhile, Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil has been nominated for the title of the Best Actor for his scintillating performance in the movie Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, directed by Dileesh Pothen. In fact, he is the only Malayalam actor as well as the South Indian actor to find a place in the nomination list.

Others In The Nomination List

Popular Bollywood actors like Ranbir Kapoor (Sanju), Ranveer Singh (Padmaavat), Akshay Kumar (Padman), Manoj Bajpayee (In The Shadows), Shahid Kapoor (Padmaavat), Soumitra Chatterjee (Mayurakshi) have also found places in the nomination list for the Best Actor.

Fahadh Faasil's Performance In Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

Fahadh Faasil had portrayed the role of a petty thief named Prasad in the film Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum. His sensational performance in the film has already fetched him some big awards including the National Film Award for the Best Supporting actor, Asianet Film Award for the Best Actor, Filmfare Award for the Best Actor etc.