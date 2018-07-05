English
 Fahadh Faasil And Nazriya Nazim Are Gearing Up To Share The Screen Space Again?

Fahadh Faasil And Nazriya Nazim Are Gearing Up To Share The Screen Space Again?

    Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim are undoubtedly one among the most loved celebrity couples of the Malayalam film industry and they have formed a perfect pair both in the reel life and the real life. Both of them are talented artists as well, and they have pocketed some big awards within a short time.

    Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil has some promising projects in the pipeline whereas Nazriya Nazim is back to the film industry with the upcoming movie Koode, which is all set to hit the theatres on July 14, 2018. At the same time, certain reports have surfaced which are sure to leave the fans of this cute couple much excited. Continue reading to know more.

    Fahadh Faasil & Nazriya Nazim Together On Screen

    Well, it was in the film Bangalore Days in which Fahadh Faasil & Nazriya Nazim had paired up for the first time. The chemistry between these two fantastic actors was phenomenal and they were perfect as Pooja and Das. Ever since then, the fans of the actors have been waiting to see them together on screen yet again.

    A Project Is On Its Way

    Now, here is the big news for which you have been waiting. Reports suggest that both of them will team up soon. According to a recent report by Times Of India, in a recent interview given to a magazine, Nazriya Nazim had revealed that such a project would happen soon.

    The Details About The Project

    Well, it seems like we have to wait longer to know more about the project. The report of Times Of India quotes Nazriya Nazim, "We can't say any details about the name of the project or the project or the director, but it's in the anvil."

    Nazriya Nazim As The Producer Of Fahadh Faasil

    Meanwhile, Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil are coming together for another movie but in different roles. Fahadh Faasil's upcoming film Varathan, directed by Amal Neerad has the presence of Nazriya Nazim as a producer.

